Sen. Blunt Hopes to Raise Awareness of National Adoption Month

Senator Roy Blunt is hoping to raise awareness for National Adoption Month, which is observed annually in November. There are currently over 437,000 children in foster care with over 125,000 awaiting adoption. The Senator is urging Health and Human Services and the State Department to help those kids find permanent homes through adoption from the foster system, partnerships with domestic private agencies, and through international adoption, as well through family guardianship programs.
