Senate Panel On Medicaid Looking Into A Dashboard Program

A Missouri Senate panel looking into health care is about to complete its task.

The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection has been meeting often during the past few months.

When the panel most recently met, chair — Sen. Bill White of Joplin — talked about the idea of creating a Medicaid dashboard “Company A, does a lot better with their diabetic program…they have a higher percentage rating. Company B isn’t as good, but they have more cardiac and whatever their programs are.”

Committee member, Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur, says there are limits to what hospitals can do “I’m just telling you that this is a real problem, and I’m glad we’re discussing….that it’s going on in this moment, as we’re having this discussion.”

The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection has already released one report, with a final report expected sometime soon.

The panel has until the end of the year to wrap up any remaining work before it would be dissolved.