News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Senate Panel On Medicaid Looking Into A Dashboard Program

By

A Missouri Senate panel looking into health care is about to complete its task.

The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection has been meeting often during the past few months.

When the panel most recently met, chair — Sen. Bill White of Joplin — talked about the idea of creating a Medicaid dashboard “Company A, does a lot better with their diabetic program…they have a higher percentage rating. Company B isn’t as good, but they have more cardiac and whatever their programs are.”

Committee member, Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur, says there are limits to what hospitals can do “I’m just telling you that this is a real problem, and I’m glad we’re discussing….that it’s going on in this moment, as we’re having this discussion.”

The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection has already released one report, with a final report expected sometime soon.

The panel has until the end of the year to wrap up any remaining work before it would be dissolved.

Filed Under: Business, Health, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com