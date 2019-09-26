Senator Blunt Praises U.S./Japan Trade Deal

High praise from Washington for an apparent trade deal with the far east. Senator Roy Blunt says the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States and Japan is, quote, “welcome news” that will help boost Missouri exports to one of our biggest trading partners. Blunt says it’s an important step toward expanding markets and leveling the playing field for U.S. goods. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the deal that they say will reduce or eliminate tariffs on $7 billion worth of U.S. agriculture exports.