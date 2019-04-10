Senator Hawley Sponsors Bill to Improve Duck Boat Safety

Senator Josh Hawley has introduced legislation designed to make duck boat excursions safer. His bill implements National Transportation Safety Board recommendations including a requirement for the use of lifejackets. It also calls for removing canopies, adding independently operated bilge pumps and more alarms, and increasing buoyancy on the boats. The bill also institutes requirements on weather checks and would prohibit the boats from being on the water when the National Weather Service issues watches or warnings for excessive winds.