Senator Hawley’s Office Slapped With Fine

A Missouri Judge slaps the office of Former Attorney General, now Missouri Senator, Josh Hawley with a $12,000 fine and orders them to pay attorney’s fees.

Cole County Circuit Judge John Beetham ruling against Hawley’s office for failing to provide email records, requested by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The judge said those emails showed at least a questionable use of government resources to support Hawley’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The judge also states that the Attorney General’s office prevented an office from accessing documents that could prove damaging to then Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign.