Senator Josh Hawley Speaks Out On The Ongoing Border Chaos From Title 42

Discussions and finger pointing continue on the topic of the border crisis.

Speaking on Fox News, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says the chaos happening since before Title-42 even ended is just part of the narrative for the White House and the left in general.

“The plan is to try to collapse our immigration system completely. Collapse the courts, collapse the asylum process, overrun the border. That is the plan. That’s what they want.”

Since Title-42 expired, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a Republican, has proposed reinstating Title-42 border restrictions due to a surge in fentanyl overdose deaths being attributed to the drug pipeline into the U.S. now being wide open.

