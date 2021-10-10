Serious Injuries After Motorcycle, Reportedly, Run Off The Road In Miller County

The highway patrol says that two people are seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding on, reportedly, is run off the road. It happened just before 5:00 Sunday morning on Highway-U, south of Barton School Road, in Miller County. After traveling off the road, the bike struck a ditch and overturned ejecting the driver and the occupant. 45-year-old Tretch Lawrence, of Kaiser, was flown to University Hospital while 33-year-old Aimee Nye, of Brumley, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Neither one had, apparently, been wearing a helmet.