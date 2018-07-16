Serious Injuries Suffered in Fall from Balcony

A Lee’s Summit man remains in serious condition after falling from a balcony over the weekend. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened around 12:40 Saturday morning at Camden on the Lake when 27-year-old Johnathan Ainsworth fell two stories to the concrete below. Ainsworth was flown to a trauma center where he was treated and, as of Monday afternoon, was showing signs of guarded improvement but still described as in serious condition.