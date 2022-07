A Gravois Mills man is seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was operating on old U.S. 54, west of Rte- AA in Camden County, ran off the road and overturned before striking a ditch. It happened, according to the highway patrol, shortly after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. 37-year-old Calvin Henry, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital before being flown to University Hospital. Henry also faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.

