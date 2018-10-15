Seven Life Sentences for Gravois Mills Sex Offender

A Gravois Mills man has been sentenced to multiple life prison terms for sex crimes with children. Jonathan Manwarren was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of statutory sodomy involving a victim under 12 years old, six counts of incest, and a count of enticement of a child. He’s been sentenced to seven consecutive life terms behind bars in one of the cases. He also received six four-year sentences to be served concurrently in a second case and thirty years on the third case against him.