A report of a dock breaking free with seven people trapped on it comes to an end with no injuries. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the 13.5 mile marker of the Niangua Arm was received just after 6:30 Friday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the dock was not adrift and still secured at the original location. However, the ramp leading to the dock had collapsed into the lake stranding the seven adults. Power was cut off to the dock and a fireboat made several trips to get the seven back to shore. The rescue effort took about an hour and a half.

Post navigation