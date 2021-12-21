Six people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along highway-42 at highway-133 in Maries County.

The highway patrol report indicates it happened early Saturday evening when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Lisa Moulder, of Iberia, traveled through the intersection before leaving the roadway and striking a ditch.

Moulder and five juvenile passengers, ages 5-14, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Marys.

Moulder and two of the passengers, 13 and 14 years old, were not wearing seat belts at the time.