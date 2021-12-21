News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Several Children Injured In HWY 42 Crash

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 21, 2021 , , , ,

Six people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along highway-42 at highway-133 in Maries County.

The highway patrol report indicates it happened early Saturday evening when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Lisa Moulder, of Iberia, traveled through the intersection before leaving the roadway and striking a ditch.

Moulder and five juvenile passengers, ages 5-14, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Marys.

Moulder and two of the passengers, 13 and 14 years old, were not wearing seat belts at the time.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Gun Dealer Faces 15-Count Federal Indictment

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Lebanon Woman Facing Charges In Attempted Child Abduction

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Fire At KK Jewelers Under Investigation

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Gun Dealer Faces 15-Count Federal Indictment

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Lebanon Woman Facing Charges In Attempted Child Abduction

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Fire At KK Jewelers Under Investigation

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

Lake Students Honored In COMO Connect Youth Essay Contest

Dec 21, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com