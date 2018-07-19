News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Several Defendants Charged with Felony Drug Offenses

By Leave a Comment

Felony drug charges have been filed against several people around the lake area. Courthouse records indicate there were three more cases filed Wednesday in Miller County. Jesse Hansen, of Gravois Mills, is charged with half-a-dozen counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Also facing felony drug charges in Miller County are John Lawrence of Lebanon and Steven Redwine of Tuscumbia. In Camden County, James Whitworth of Camdenton is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possessing paraphernalia and resisting arrest. And in Morgan County, Taunya Marie Lee, of Barnett, is charged with two felony counts of possession.   

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!