Several Defendants Charged with Felony Drug Offenses

Felony drug charges have been filed against several people around the lake area. Courthouse records indicate there were three more cases filed Wednesday in Miller County. Jesse Hansen, of Gravois Mills, is charged with half-a-dozen counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Also facing felony drug charges in Miller County are John Lawrence of Lebanon and Steven Redwine of Tuscumbia. In Camden County, James Whitworth of Camdenton is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possessing paraphernalia and resisting arrest. And in Morgan County, Taunya Marie Lee, of Barnett, is charged with two felony counts of possession.