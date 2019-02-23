News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Several Departments Battle MFA Fire in Lebanon (photo courtesy of The Laclede County Record)

Fire personnel from several departments around the region, including Mid-County, responded to Lebanon after the MFA building went up in flames. The initial call was received around 9:30 Friday night and, upon arrival, heavy smoke was discovered in the building. Shortly after making entry into the building, flames began shooting through the roof creating a spectacular scene. Power in the area of the MFA building was shut down for about four hours while the blaze was brought under control. All employees of the business were accounted for and it’s not believed that anyone else was inside at the time. Fire personnel remained on the scene until the mid-morning hours. An investigation into the cause is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. (photo courtesy of The Laclede County Record)

 

