News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Several Injured In Benton County Wreck

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 3, 2022 , ,

Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back off the roadway.

Two passengers, 20-year-old Harley Powers of Edwards and 27-year-old Kaitlyn Bonner of Warsaw, were injured.

Powers was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital while Bonner refused treatment at the scene.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Life Jacket Stations To Become A Lake Staple Soon

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News

Preserve At Sycamore Creek Topic Of Discussion This Thursday At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

First Round Of “Shop With A Cop” Events Starting To Get Scheduled

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Life Jacket Stations To Become A Lake Staple Soon

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News

Preserve At Sycamore Creek Topic Of Discussion This Thursday At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

First Round Of “Shop With A Cop” Events Starting To Get Scheduled

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

MODOT Looks Towards Resurfacing Project In Eldon Next Week

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum