Several Injured In Benton County Wreck

Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back off the roadway.

Two passengers, 20-year-old Harley Powers of Edwards and 27-year-old Kaitlyn Bonner of Warsaw, were injured.

Powers was flown with serious injuries to University Hospital while Bonner refused treatment at the scene.