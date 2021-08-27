Several Lake Area Residents Win In MO COVID Vaccine Lottery

Several area residents are picking up cash and scholarships in the first round of the Missouri COVID 19 vaccine lottery.

According to the state, Rian Cerny of Roach, Jessie Detherage of Phillipsburg, John Herron of Lebanon and Adam Howe of Warsaw all picked up a $10,000 Cash Prize.

Thomas Orozco of Montreal was the only local scholarship winner and he will receive $10,000 towards an education savings account.

Officials say the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program, which will end with a final drawing in October.