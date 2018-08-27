News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Several MoDot Projects Planned This Week

A bridge replacement project in Morgan County is just about wrapped up.  MoDot says the Route BB bridge replacement over Middle Richland Creek is now completed.  They still have some touchup work to do in the area, however, so there may still be some sporadic lane closures over the course of the next week. 

MoDot is warning of some road work taking place in parts of Miller County this week.  They’ll be patching pavement on Route 17 between 52 and K, as well as on Route A between 17 and PP.  Both of those projects begin Monday and are scheduled through September 6th. On Route M, they’ll be doing a pavement overlay between 87 and Saline Road.  That work should be completed Thursday. 

MoDot crews will be doing some core drilling on a portion of Route 54 on Tuesday.  Work will take place between Jefferies Road and Passover Road.  One westbound traffic lane will remain open during the drilling.  Motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling through that area.

