Several New Laws In Effect

Several new laws went into effect across the state Tuesday.  Among them is a new rule to protect people from identity theft.  Any person, business, or agency that owns or licenses personal information of Missouri residents is now required to notify you within 30 days of any security breach that may jeopardize your information. 

You’re now required to carry more insurance on your motor vehicle.  Senate Bill 708 raises the mandatory liability coverage for other people’s property from $10,000 to $25,000. 

Another law that took effect Tuesday places limits on certain medications.  Opioid controlled substances are restricted to no more than a seven day supply for treatment of acute pain upon the initial prescription, although the bill does not provide for any liability or disciplinary action for pharmacies or pharmacists who either fill or refuse to fill valid prescriptions exceeding that limit. 

