Several Precincts Will Be Closed on Election Day

Tuesday is election day, but in Camden County, a number of polling places will not be open. County Clerk Rowland Todd says they have six precincts that will be closed simply because there’s nothing for those areas to vote on. They are Camdenton #1 at VFW Hall, Sunny Slope, Climax Springs civic center, Ozark Bethel Chapel on J Road, Myetta Missionary Baptist Church, and Linn Creek at the museum.

3-27-19 Rowland Todd A - 27th March 2019

Todd says it’s a unique situation that doesn’t occur often.

3-27-19 Rowland Todd B - 27th March 2019

In Miller County, the polling place in St. Elizabeth will be closed. In Morgan County, all polls will be open.