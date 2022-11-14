News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Severe Damage Reported After Residential Fire South of Camdenton

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 13, 2022

Severe fire, smoke and water damage is being reported after a residential structure fire late Friday morning south of Camdenton.

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival to the location on Barnwood Lane, the residence was about 50-percent involved with fire and smoke showing.

Personnel on the scene started attacking the blaze and made entry into the structure extinguishing the fire in about 30 minutes despite having to shuttle water to the scene.

No occupants were home at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The cause is undetermined but not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Providing mutual aid were the Osage Beach Fire District, Camden County Ambulance District and Laclede Electric.

