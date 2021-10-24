Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings In The Lake Area

Severe thunderstorms pushed their ways through the Lake Area late Sunday afternoon and early evening prompting a couple of tornado warnings to, also, be issued. The first tornado warning included parts of Morgan County with an unconfirmed report of a touchdown in the northern part of the county. A second tornado warning issued covered parts of Camden and Miller Counties. As of about 8:30 Sunday night, according to Camden County Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Henley, the only damage reported was a downed tree across Rte-BB and a small power outage in Macks Creek.