Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 807 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maries County in central Missouri... Southeastern Miller County in central Missouri... Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Pulaski County in central Missouri... Northern Phelps County in east central Missouri... Southeastern Camden County in central Missouri... * Until 915 PM CST. * At 807 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Iberia to Crocker to near Richland, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rolla... Northern Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon... Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Waynesville... St. Robert... St. James... Richland... Dixon... Belle... Crocker... Iberia... Doolittle... Vienna... Newburg... St. Elizabeth... Saint Elizabeth... Stoutland... Brumley... Sleeper... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 130 and 169, between mile markers 171 and 179, and between mile markers 184 and 200. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, southwestern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central, southwestern and east central Missouri.

