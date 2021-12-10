Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 737 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Dallas County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Miller County in central Missouri... Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri... Western Pulaski County in central Missouri... Southern Camden County in central Missouri... * Until 830 PM CST. * At 737 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Macks Creek to 11 miles east of Buffalo to near Pleasant Hope, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Western Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon... Lake of The Ozarks... Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Bennett Spring State Park... Waynesville... Camdenton... Buffalo... Richland... Crocker... Iberia... Pleasant Hope... St. Elizabeth... Linn Creek... Phillipsburg... Stoutland... Halfway... Bennett Springs... Brumley... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 113 and 157. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for south central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for south central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and southwestern Missouri.

