Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 711 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri... Dallas County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 800 PM CST. * At 711 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bolivar to Morrisville to near Walnut Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Bolivar... Bennett Spring State Park... Buffalo... Pleasant Hope... Morrisville... Halfway... Bennett Springs... Louisburg... Windyville... Elkland... Brighton... Leadmine... March... Pumpkin Center... Olive... Foose... Goodson... Plad... Long Lane... Charity... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 105 and 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southwestern Missouri.

