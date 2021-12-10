BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Springfield MO
610 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Maries County in central Missouri...
Eastern Miller County in central Missouri...
* Until 645 PM CST.
* At 609 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles south of Hickory Hill to 9 miles east of
Lake Ozark to 10 miles southeast of Osage Beach, moving northeast
at 90 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Belle...
Iberia... Vienna...
Saint Elizabeth... St. Elizabeth...
Tuscumbia... Brumley...
Ulman... Marys Home...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central
Missouri.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3829 9219 3829 9169 3823 9180 3802 9247
3804 9253 3814 9251 3832 9241 3834 9237
3834 9229 3832 9225 3834 9220
TIME...MOT...LOC 0009Z 238DEG 77KT 3829 9240 3817 9246 3804 9250
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH