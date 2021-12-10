BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 610 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Maries County in central Missouri... Eastern Miller County in central Missouri... * Until 645 PM CST. * At 609 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Hickory Hill to 9 miles east of Lake Ozark to 10 miles southeast of Osage Beach, moving northeast at 90 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Belle... Iberia... Vienna... Saint Elizabeth... St. Elizabeth... Tuscumbia... Brumley... Ulman... Marys Home... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Missouri. && LAT...LON 3829 9219 3829 9169 3823 9180 3802 9247 3804 9253 3814 9251 3832 9241 3834 9237 3834 9229 3832 9225 3834 9220 TIME...MOT...LOC 0009Z 238DEG 77KT 3829 9240 3817 9246 3804 9250 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Post navigation