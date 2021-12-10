BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 649 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Dent County in south central Missouri... Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Central Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 745 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rolla... Fort Leonard Wood... Waynesville... St. Robert... St. James... Doolittle... Newburg... Edgar Springs... Devil`s Elbow... Lecoma... Lake Spring... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 158 and 169, near mile marker 171, and between mile markers 180 and 185, and near mile marker 193. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for south central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for south central Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and east central Missouri. && LAT...LON 3778 9153 3760 9222 3785 9219 3802 9153 TIME...MOT...LOC 0049Z 240DEG 43KT 3764 9216 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

