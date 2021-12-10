...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR LACLEDE...WESTERN PULASKI AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN COUNTIES... At 551 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lebanon to near Conway, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lebanon... Bennett Spring State Park... Richland... Crocker... Conway... Phillipsburg... Stoutland... Twin Bridges... Sleeper... Laquey... Swedeborg... Ozark Springs... Dry Knob... Wet Glaize... Falcon... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 112 and 154. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3802 9226 3764 9225 3748 9285 3770 9284 3802 9241 TIME...MOT...LOC 2351Z 237DEG 45KT 3773 9272 3755 9280 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

