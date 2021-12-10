...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLER AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN COUNTIES... At 602 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osage Beach to near Camdenton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake of The Ozarks... Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Osage Beach... Camdenton... Linn Creek... Brumley... Ulman... Decaturville... Montreal... Freedom... Kaiser... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3796 9242 3790 9268 3790 9283 3809 9269 3820 9246 3813 9240 TIME...MOT...LOC 0002Z 239DEG 60KT 3810 9260 3799 9264 3793 9274 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

