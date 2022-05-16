A Severe Thunderstorm warning was in effect for portions of the Lake of the Ozarks as storms blew in during Sunday morning.

The storms produced 60 mile an hour wind gusts and frequent lightinging.

As the storms moved through the Lake Region, the national weather service allowed the severe thunderstorm warning to expire.

Details on that warning can be seen below.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 1012 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hickory County in central Missouri... Dallas County in southwestern Missouri... Eastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri... Benton County in central Missouri... Northwestern Miller County in central Missouri... Western Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Polk County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri... Camden County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1012 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Lincoln to near Hermitage to Stockton, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lebanon... Bolivar... Lake of The Ozarks... Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake... Truman Lake... Truman State Park... Pomme De Terre State Park... Stockton State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park... Bennett Spring State Park... Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Osage Beach... Camdenton... Buffalo... Versailles... Village of Four Seasons... Warsaw... Stockton... Lake Ozark... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 111 and 117. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.