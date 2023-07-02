Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect Across The Lake

Active Warnings:

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cole County in central Missouri... Southwestern Osage County in central Missouri... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hickory Hill, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Jefferson City, Linn, Wardsville, Taos, Freeburg, Westphalia, St. Thomas, Rich Fountain, Brazito, Hickory Hill, Meta, Lohman, Eugene, Schubert, Koeltztown, Osage City, Osage Bend, and Loose Creek. This also includes Clarks Hill/Norton Historic Site and Jefferson Landing Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

–

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miller County through 1030 PM CDT... At 1004 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm near Eldon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Eldon, Olean, Marys Home, Etterville and Aurora Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Previous warnings…

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Miller County in central Missouri... Northern Camden County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Cole Camp, or 12 miles east of Warsaw, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lake of The Ozarks, Lake of The Ozarks State Park, Eldon, Osage Beach, Versailles, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Stover, Laurie, Sunrise Beach, Linn Creek, Barnett, Gravois Mills, Olean, Climax Springs, Bagnell, Lakeside, Freedom, Kaiser and Hurricane Deck. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake of the Ozarks, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. -

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Benton County in central Missouri...

Northern St. Clair County in west central Missouri...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 824 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Warsaw, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Truman Lake, Truman State Park, Warsaw, Lincoln, Cole Camp,

Osceola, Lowry City, Palo Pinto, Lakeview Heights, Crockerville,

Harper, Zora, Fristoe, Iconium, Knobby, Racket, Edmonson, Edwards,

Hastain and Whitakerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.