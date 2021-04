Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM For KRMS Listening Area

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 74 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMDEN MARIES MILLER MORGAN PULASKI IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI PHELPS IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI DENT HOWELL OREGON SHANNON TEXAS IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI CHRISTIAN DALLAS DOUGLAS LACLEDE OZARK TANEY WEBSTER WRIGHT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, AURORA SPRINGS, AVA, BANGERT, BENDAVIS, BIRCH TREE, BRANSON, BUFFALO, CAMDENTON, CHARITY, CHRISTIAN CENTER, COUCH, DARIEN, DAWSON, DECATURVILLE, DOGWOOD, DUNCAN, EDGEWATER BEACH, ELDON, FOOSE, FORSYTH, FORT LEONARD WOOD, GLADDEN, GOODHOPE, GRAFF, GREER, HOLLISTER, HOWES, HUGGINS, JADWIN, KIRBYVILLE, LAKE OZARK, LAKE SPRING, LAQUEY, LAURIE, LEBANON, LYNCHBURG, MANSFIELD, MARCH, MARSHFIELD, MONTIER, MOUNTAIN GROVE, NIXA, NORTHVIEW, NORTHWYE, OLIVE, OSAGE BEACH, OZARK, OZARK BEACH, PLAD, PLATO, POMONA, POTTERSVILLE, POWERSITE, ROACH, ROBY, ROCKY MOUNT, ROGERSVILLE, ROLLA, ROME, SALEM, SELMORE, SEYMOUR, SILOAM SPRINGS, SOUTH FORK, SQUIRES, STOVER, TERESITA, THAYER, THOMASVILLE, VANZANT, VERSAILLES, VICHY, VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, WASOLA, WAYNESVILLE, WEST PLAINS, WHITE CHURCH, WILDERNESS, WINDYVILLE, AND WINONA.