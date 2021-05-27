News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM For Portions Of The Lake Area

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM.

Damaging winds and hail will be the the primary hazards along with heavy rain, which could produce flash flooding.

Counties in our listening area included in the watch are: Camden, Miller, Hickory, Pulaski, Laclede, Maries

 

In addition to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect:

 

A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over
central Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce
very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the
Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the
late afternoon and evening hours.


Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Vernon-St. Clair-
Hickory-Camden-Barton-Cedar-Jasper-Dade-Newton-Lawrence-McDonald-
Barry-Stone-
Including the cities of Filley, Quincy, Crockerville, Stippville,
Chicopee, Cassville, Whitakerville, Pineville, Lake Ozark, Aurora
Springs, Noel, Cole Camp, Mora, Village of Four Seasons,
Lockwood, Versailles, Lowell, Columbus, Neosho, Johnson City,
Hermitage, Decaturville, Carthage, Fort Scott, Appleton City,
Meinert, Neutral, Wheatland, Madry, Cedar Springs, Roach,
Camdenton, Mount Vernon, South West City, Marionville, Lamar, El
Dorado Springs, Lincoln, Kenoma, Anderson, Rocky Comfort,
Riverton, Arnica, Tiffin, Indian Point, Osage Beach, Laurie,
Aurora, Monett, Edmonson, Joplin, Caplinger Mills, Crane, Baxter
Springs, Lone Oak, Kimberling City, Rocky Mount, Stockton,
Pittsburg, Greenfield, Silver Dollar City, Cross Timbers, Pawnee
Station, Elsey, Eldon, Stover, Weaubleau, Nevada, Sherwin,
Goodman, and Warsaw
1053 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the
  following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of
  Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton,
  Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Miller,
  Morgan, Newton, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon.

* Through late tonight.

* Potential for localized rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour.

* Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings
  and low water bridges.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

