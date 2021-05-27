Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM For Portions Of The Lake Area



Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM.

Damaging winds and hail will be the the primary hazards along with heavy rain, which could produce flash flooding.

Counties in our listening area included in the watch are: Camden, Miller, Hickory, Pulaski, Laclede, Maries

In addition to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, a Flash Flood Watch is also in effect:

A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over central Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Vernon-St. Clair- Hickory-Camden-Barton-Cedar-Jasper-Dade-Newton-Lawrence-McDonald- Barry-Stone- Including the cities of Filley, Quincy, Crockerville, Stippville, Chicopee, Cassville, Whitakerville, Pineville, Lake Ozark, Aurora Springs, Noel, Cole Camp, Mora, Village of Four Seasons, Lockwood, Versailles, Lowell, Columbus, Neosho, Johnson City, Hermitage, Decaturville, Carthage, Fort Scott, Appleton City, Meinert, Neutral, Wheatland, Madry, Cedar Springs, Roach, Camdenton, Mount Vernon, South West City, Marionville, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Lincoln, Kenoma, Anderson, Rocky Comfort, Riverton, Arnica, Tiffin, Indian Point, Osage Beach, Laurie, Aurora, Monett, Edmonson, Joplin, Caplinger Mills, Crane, Baxter Springs, Lone Oak, Kimberling City, Rocky Mount, Stockton, Pittsburg, Greenfield, Silver Dollar City, Cross Timbers, Pawnee Station, Elsey, Eldon, Stover, Weaubleau, Nevada, Sherwin, Goodman, and Warsaw 1053 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon. * Through late tonight. * Potential for localized rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.