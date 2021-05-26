Severe Thunderstorms For Thursday Could Bring Hail/Damaging Winds

We’re keeping an eye on the sky at KRMS as possible severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Springfield says the entire Lake of the Ozarks region is under an “enhanced” threat level, which means we could see high winds, damaging hail and isolated tornadoes.

Weather officials say the damaging winds remain a factor into Thursday night and the Lake region could see an estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain with this system.

See the full details from the National Weather Service below: