Severe Weather Across The Lake Area 07/12

CURRENT WARNINGS:

A special weather statement has been issued for Lebanon MO, Phillipsburg MO and Stoutland MO until 11:30 PM CDT

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dallas,

western Laclede and southern Camden Counties through 1130 PM CDT…

At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Macks Creek, or 14 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lebanon, Bennett Spring State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Conway,

Phillipsburg, Stoutland, Bennett Springs, Louisburg, Twin Bridges,

Windyville, Eldridge, Leadmine, Tunas, Pumpkin Center, Sleeper,

Decaturville, Plad and Long Lane.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 111 and 140.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

central and southwestern Missouri.

–

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 3 AM CDT.

MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BATES BENTON CAMDEN CASS CEDAR CHRISTIAN COLE COOPER CRAWFORD DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS GREENE HENRY HICKORY HOWARD HOWELL IRON JACKSON JASPER JOHNSON LACLEDE LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE MARIES MCDONALD MILLER MONITEAU MORGAN NEWTON OREGON OZARK PETTIS PHELPS POLK PULASKI REYNOLDS SALINE SHANNON ST. CLAIR STONE TANEY TEXAS VERNON WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT $$ - PREVIOUS WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldon MO, Versailles MO and Barnett MO until 11:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Miller County in central Missouri…

Central Morgan County in central Missouri…

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Versailles,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eldon, Versailles, Barnett, Syracuse, Olean, Etterville and Aurora

Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

–

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Warsaw MO, Edwards MO and Fairfield MO until 10:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Benton County in central Missouri…

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warsaw,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Truman Lake, Truman State Park, Warsaw, Knobby, Racket, Edmonson,

Edwards, Lakeview Heights, Hastain, Zora, Fristoe and

Whitakerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

-

A special weather statement has been issued for Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO and Stover MO until 10:30 PM CDT

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Benton, northwestern

Camden and southwestern Morgan Counties through 1030 PM CDT…

At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Warsaw, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Truman State Park, Truman Lake, Warsaw, Lincoln, Stover, Climax

Springs, Palo Pinto, Lakeview Heights, Zora, Fristoe, Knobby, Racket,

Edmonson, Edwards, Hastain and Whitakerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

central Missouri.

–

A special weather statement has been issued for Versailles MO, Stover MO and Barnett MO until 10:30 PM CDT

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Morgan County

through 1030 PM CDT…

At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Smithton, or 13 miles west of Tipton, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake of The Ozarks, Versailles, Stover, Barnett, Syracuse, Rocky

Mount and Florence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

central Missouri.

A special weather statement has been issued for Warsaw MO and Lincoln MO until 9:45 PM CDT

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Benton County through 945 PM CDT... At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Calhoun, or 11 miles east of Clinton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Truman State Park, Truman Lake, Warsaw, Lincoln, Palo Pinto, Lakeview Heights, Crockerville, Zora, Knobby, Racket, Edmonson, Hastain and Whitakerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central Missouri.