SEVERE WEATHER AFFECTING THE LOTO – MORE AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 8:45 PM CDT. The warning includes Lebanon MO, Conway MO and Niangua MO. This warning is for Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri, Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri, Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri and Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quarter sized hail. There are 40,371 people in the warning along with 16 schools and 1 hospital.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lebanon MO, Conway MO and Niangua MO until 8:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri…
Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…
Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri…
Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Fair Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Marshfield, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Lebanon, Bennett Spring State Park, Marshfield, Morgan, Conway,
Niangua, Phillipsburg, Bennett Springs, Twin Bridges, Windyville,
Elkland, March, Grovespring, Sleeper, Olive, Rader, Long Lane, and
Charity.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 101 and 142.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

-o-
This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 8:30 PM CDT. The warning includes Licking MO, Edgar Springs MO and Success MO. This warning is for Western Dent County in south central Missouri, Northeastern Texas County in south central Missouri, Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri and Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quarter sized hail. There are 10,651 people in the warning along with 6 schools and 0 hospitals.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Palace MO, Spring Creek MO and Duke MO until 8:30 PM CDT
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Western Dent County in south central Missouri...
  Northeastern Texas County in south central Missouri...
  Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri...
  Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast
  of Fort Leonard Wood, moving east at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Montauk State Park, Licking, Edgar Springs, Lenox, Beulah, Lecoma,
  Hazelton, Prescott, Lake Spring, Success, and Anutt.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 180 and 183.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Current Watches:

This graphic displays Severe Thunderstorm watch number 625 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 12:00 AM CDT. The watch includes parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The threats associated with this watch are no tornadoes expected, scattered hail up to ping pong size possible and scattered gusts up to 75 mph possible. There are 5,225,236 people in the watch along with 2095 schools and 183 hospitals.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 625 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MOC009-011-029-039-043-057-059-065-067-077-085-091-097-105-109-
119-125-131-145-149-153-161-167-169-203-209-213-215-217-225-229-
160500-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0625.240815T2300Z-240816T0500Z/

MO
.    MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARRY                BARTON              CAMDEN
CEDAR                CHRISTIAN           DADE
DALLAS               DENT                DOUGLAS
GREENE               HICKORY             HOWELL
JASPER               LACLEDE             LAWRENCE
MARIES               MCDONALD            MILLER
NEWTON               OREGON              OZARK
PHELPS               POLK                PULASKI
SHANNON              STONE               TANEY
TEXAS                VERNON              WEBSTER
WRIGHT

