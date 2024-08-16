SEVERE WEATHER AFFECTING THE LOTO – MORE AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lebanon MO, Conway MO and Niangua MO until 8:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri…

Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri…

Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Fair Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Marshfield, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lebanon, Bennett Spring State Park, Marshfield, Morgan, Conway,

Niangua, Phillipsburg, Bennett Springs, Twin Bridges, Windyville,

Elkland, March, Grovespring, Sleeper, Olive, Rader, Long Lane, and

Charity.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 101 and 142.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.