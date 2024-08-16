SEVERE WEATHER AFFECTING THE LOTO – MORE AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Fri. Aug 16th, 2024
Current Warnings:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lebanon MO, Conway MO and Niangua MO until 8:45 PM CDT
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri…
Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…
Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri…
Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…
* Until 845 PM CDT.
* At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Fair Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Marshfield, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lebanon, Bennett Spring State Park, Marshfield, Morgan, Conway,
Niangua, Phillipsburg, Bennett Springs, Twin Bridges, Windyville,
Elkland, March, Grovespring, Sleeper, Olive, Rader, Long Lane, and
Charity.
This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 101 and 142.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Dent County in south central Missouri... Northeastern Texas County in south central Missouri... Southeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Fort Leonard Wood, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Montauk State Park, Licking, Edgar Springs, Lenox, Beulah, Lecoma, Hazelton, Prescott, Lake Spring, Success, and Anutt. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 180 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Current Watches:
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 625 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MOC009-011-029-039-043-057-059-065-067-077-085-091-097-105-109- 119-125-131-145-149-153-161-167-169-203-209-213-215-217-225-229- 160500- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0625.240815T2300Z-240816T0500Z/ MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON CAMDEN CEDAR CHRISTIAN DADE DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS GREENE HICKORY HOWELL JASPER LACLEDE LAWRENCE MARIES MCDONALD MILLER NEWTON OREGON OZARK PHELPS POLK PULASKI SHANNON STONE TANEY TEXAS VERNON WEBSTER WRIGHT