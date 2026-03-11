Severe Weather Alerts Active In The Lake Area On KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lebanon MO, Osage Beach MO and Camdenton MO until 2:15 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…Southern Miller County in central Missouri…Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…Northwestern Pulaski County in central Missouri…Eastern Camden County in central Missouri…

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 134 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Ozark to Camdenton to 12 miles east of

Urbana to Buffalo, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Lebanon, Lake of The Ozarks, Lake of The Ozarks State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Buffalo, Village of Four Seasons, Richland, Lake Ozark, Crocker, Iberia, Linn Creek, Stoutland, Bennett Springs, Bagnell, Brumley, Lakeside, and Windyville.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 122 and 141.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and southwestern Missouri.