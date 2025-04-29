SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Leonard Wood MO, Lebanon MO and Waynesville MO until 11:15 AM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Northeastern Wright County in southwestern Missouri…

Southwestern Dent County in south central Missouri…

Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

Pulaski County in central Missouri…

Texas County in south central Missouri…

Southwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri…

Southern Camden County in central Missouri…

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1015 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Macks Creek to 6 miles east of

Conway to near Hartville to near Mansfield to 7 miles south of Ava,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Competition, Manes, Beulah, Tunas, Pumpkin Center, Sleeper,

Richland, Falcon, Success, St. Robert, Edgar Springs, Decaturville,

Plato, Plad, Simmons, Eldridge, Fort Leonard Wood, Devil`s Elbow,

Leadmine, and Cabool.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 124 and 169, and

between mile markers 171 and 173.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lebanon MO, Marshfield MO and Mountain Grove MO until 10:45 AM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Webster County in southwestern Missouri…

Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Wright County in southwestern Missouri…

Western Douglas County in southwestern Missouri…

Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri…

Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri…

Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

Eastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 1045 AM CDT.

* At 940 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Morrisville to near Strafford to near

Rogersville to near Hollister, moving east at 55 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Strafford and Marshfield.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Competition, Elkland, Manes, Turners, Brushyknob, Elkhead, Fair

Grove, Sleeper, Falcon, Rome, Chadwick, Long Lane, Buffalo, Sparta,

Strafford, Keltner, Ava, Hartville, Olive, and Bennett Springs.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 83 and 144.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage with this line of storms. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Current Watches:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri until 3 PM CDT

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday morning. Expect widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 to 6 inches within areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain within thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.