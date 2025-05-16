SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Tornado Warning including Rolla MO, Saint James MO and Doolittle MO until 2:00 PM CDT



The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Central Phelps County in east central Missouri…

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newburg, or 8 miles southwest of Rolla, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Rolla, St. James, Doolittle, Newburg, Northwye, and Rosati.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 179 and 200.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

-o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rolla MO, Waynesville MO and Saint Robert MO until 2:00 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Maries County in central Missouri…

Northwestern Dent County in south central Missouri…

Northeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri…

Phelps County in east central Missouri…

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Robert,

or near Waynesville, moving east at 60 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR DEVILS ELBOW.

HAZARD…Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Rolla, northern Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, St. Robert, St.

James, Dixon, Doolittle, Newburg, Devil`s Elbow, Vichy, Lake

Spring, Northwye, Lecoma, Jerome, and Rosati.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 156 and 169, and

between mile markers 171 and 200.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central, central and east central Missouri.

-o-

Current Watches:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma until 7 PM CDT