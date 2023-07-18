Severe Weather Alerts In The Lake Area – From KRMSRADIO.COM

CURRENT WARNINGS:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Versailles MO, Cole Camp MO and Stover MO until 8:45 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Benton County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 807 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cole Camp, or 11 miles south of Sedalia, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lake of The Ozarks, Versailles, Cole Camp, Stover, Barnett, Gravois Mills, Ionia, Rocky Mount, Mora, Florence and Crockerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. - PREVIOUS WARNINGS:

A special weather statement has been issued for Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO and Climax Springs MO until 8:15 AM CDT …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hickory, Benton, northwestern Camden and southwestern Morgan Counties through 815 AM CDT… At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Warsaw, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include… Truman State Park, Truman Lake, Lake of The Ozarks, Warsaw, Lincoln, Macks Creek, Climax Springs, Palo Pinto, Lakeview Heights, Zora, Fristoe, Knobby, Racket, Edmonson, Edwards, Barnumton, Hastain and Whitakerville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

