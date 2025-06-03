SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Jefferson City MO, Meta MO and Freeburg MO until 10:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri…

Southwestern Callaway County in central Missouri…

Central Cole County in central Missouri…

Osage County in central Missouri…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 924 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from

over Easley to 11 miles south of Hickory Hill, or along a line

from 5 miles northwest of Ashland to 26 miles southwest of

Jefferson City, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Jefferson City, Fulton, Ashland, Holts Summit, Linn, Columbia

Regional Airport, Wardsville, Taos, New Bloomfield, Freeburg,

Westphalia, Lake Mykee Town, St. Thomas, Lake Mykee, Rich

Fountain, Easley, Marion, Meta, Mokane and Argyle.

This includes the following State Parks…

Clarks Hill/Norton Historic Site and Jefferson Landing Historic Site.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from

windows. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds.

-o-

Flash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Lincoln MO and Cole Camp MO until 2:45 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Benton County in central Missouri…

Northern Morgan County in central Missouri…

* Until 245 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Versailles, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Syracuse, Crockerville,

Zora, Florence, Lakeview Heights, Edmonson and Lake of The Ozarks.

This includes the following low water crossings…

Archer Creek at Highway WW, Gabriel Creek at Highway BB, Rocky

Ford Creek at Ritchey Road, Williams Creek at Highway B, Richland

Creek at Blue Bird Road and Big Buffalo Creek at Highway WW.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

-o-

Current Watches:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin until 11 PM CDT

-o-

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following

areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the

following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas,

Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald,

Miller, Morgan, Newton, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Vernon and

Webster.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Training showers and thunderstorms are expected to result in

widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized

higher amounts up to 5 inches possible.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.