Severe Weather In The Lake Area – Alerts At KRMSRADIO.COM

CURRENT WARNINGS:

Flash Flood Warning for Rolla MO, Saint James MO and Iberia MO until 5:45 AM CDT

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MARIES, SOUTHEASTERN MILLER AND NORTHERN PHELPS COUNTIES... At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following highways... Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 179...and between mile markers 184 and 199. This includes the following low water crossings... Montague Creek at County Road 510, Montogue Creek at Highway E and Maries River at County Road 621. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

-o-

Flash Flood Warning including Eldon MO, Olean MO and Marys Home MO until 4:15 AM CDT

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLER AND EAST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES... At 248 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Eldon however the water was beginning to recede. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following low water crossings... Saline Creek at Square Line Road. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

-o-

Flash Flood Warning including Russellville MO, Saint Thomas MO and High Point MO until 4:15 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Cole County in central Missouri... Southern Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported considerable flash flooding. Several roads near High Point, MO are flooded. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Wardsville, Russellville, St. Thomas, High Point, Hickory Hill, Brazito, Lohman, Eugene, Enon, Latham and Osage Bend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. -o-

Flash Flood Warning including Eldon MO, Versailles MO and Lake Ozark MO until 4:00 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Benton County in central Missouri... Maries County in central Missouri... Miller County in central Missouri... Southern Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 400 AM CDT Thursday. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Eldon, Versailles, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Belle, Stover, Vienna, St. Elizabeth, Tuscumbia, Barnett, Gravois Mills, Bagnell, Lakeside, Marys Home, Ulman, Aurora Springs, Brinktown, Lakeview, Rocky Mount, Vichy, Crockerville and Lake of The Ozarks. This includes the following low water crossings... Blue Springs Creek at Highway Z, Little Tavern Creek at County Road 220, Montague Creek at County Road 510, Maries River at County Road 211, Weimer Creek at White School Road, Saline Creek at Square Line Road and Dry Fork at County Road 407. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

CURRENT WATCHES: ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Miller-Maries-Pulaski-Phelps-Dent- Including the cities of Darien, Waynesville, Salem, Lake Ozark, Laquey, Rolla, Howes, Fort Leonard Wood, Eldon, Aurora Springs, Vichy, Bangert, Lake Spring, Jadwin, Northwye, and Gladden 149 PM CDT Wed Aug 2 2023

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and south central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Maries, Miller and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall may train across the same locations and bring flooding to parts of central Missouri. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. -o-

...Flood Watch Expanded into Benton...Camden and Morgan Counties... .Strong to severe storms were repeatedly developing over central Missouri this evening. Several rounds of heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding. MOZ055-056-069-031045- /O.EXA.KSGF.FA.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230803T1500Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton-Morgan-Camden- Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp, Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, Lincoln, Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover, Laurie, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville, Roach, and Village of Four Seasons 937 PM CDT Wed Aug 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Springfield has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of central Missouri, including the following areas, Benton, Camden, and Morgan. * Through Thursday morning * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.