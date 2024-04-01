SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION IS ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Numerous severe thunderstorms are affecting the Lake Area through this evening….a Tornado Watch is in effect.

Severe thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon through this evening.

Very large hail up to 2-3 inches in diameter, damaging winds up to 80 mph, and tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware this evening!

Current Storm Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bolivar MO, Warsaw MO and Humansville MO until 8:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Hickory County in central Missouri…

Southern Benton County in central Missouri…

Polk County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Osceola to 11 miles west of Humansville to near

Stockton to near Lockwood, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bolivar, Pomme de Terre Lake, Truman Lake, Stockton Lake, Pomme De

Terre State Park, Warsaw, Pittsburg, Humansville, Polk, Fair Play,

Hermitage, Weaubleau, Morrisville, Wheatland, Preston, Cross

Timbers, Halfway, Flemington, Aldrich, and Quincy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central,

southwestern and west central Missouri.

-o-

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CEDAR...ST. CLAIR AND NORTHERN DADE COUNTIES... At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Osceola to 8 miles southeast of El Dorado Springs to near Golden City, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Stockton Lake, Truman Lake, Stockton State Park, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Osceola, Jerico Springs, Collins, Roscoe, Arcola, Vista, Umber View Heights, Gerster, Bearcreek, Cane Hill, Arnica, Neola, Sylvania, Monegaw Springs, and Masters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Stockton Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

-o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Jefferson City MO, Holts Summit MO and Wardsville MO until 7:00 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Cole County in central Missouri... Southern Callaway County in central Missouri... Osage County in central Missouri... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brazito, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Jefferson City, Holts Summit, Linn, Wardsville, Taos, New Bloomfield, Chamois, Westphalia, Lake Mykee Town, St. Thomas, Rich Fountain, Lake Mykee, Mokane, Morrison, Portland, Osage City, Osage Bend, Frankenstein, Loose Creek, and Bonnots Mill. This also includes Clarks Hill/Norton Historic Site and Jefferson Landing Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and east central Missouri.

Current Storm Watches:

Two separate Tornado Watches have been issued for the KRMS Listening area….

#1 A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT

#2 A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 12 AM CDT

For the 11PM watch: IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI

BENTON CAMDEN HICKORY MILLER MORGAN IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI

BARRY BARTON CEDAR CHRISTIAN DADE DALLAS GREENE JASPER LAWRENCE MCDONALD NEWTON POLK STONE TANEY IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

ST. CLAIR VERNON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, APPLETON CITY, ARNICA,

AURORA, AURORA SPRINGS, BAXTER SPRINGS, BOLIVAR, BRANSON, BUFFALO, CAMDENTON, CAPLINGER MILLS, CARTHAGE, CASSVILLE, CEDAR SPRINGS, CHARITY, CHICOPEE, CHRISTIAN CENTER, COLE CAMP, COLUMBUS, CRANE, CROCKERVILLE, CROSS TIMBERS, DECATURVILLE, EDGEWATER BEACH, EDMONSON, EL DORADO SPRINGS, ELDON, ELSEY, FILLEY, FOOSE, FORSYTH, FORT SCOTT, GOODMAN, GREENFIELD, HERMITAGE, HOLLISTER, INDIAN POINT, JOHNSON CITY, JOPLIN, KENOMA, KIMBERLING CITY, KIRBYVILLE, LAKE OZARK, LAMAR, LAURIE, LINCOLN, LOCKWOOD, LONE OAK, LOWELL, MADRY, MARCH, MARIONVILLE, MEINERT, MONETT, MORA, MOUNT VERNON, NEOSHO, NEUTRAL, NEVADA, NIXA, NOEL, OLIVE, OSAGE BEACH, OZARK, OZARK BEACH, PAWNEE STATION, PINEVILLE, PITTSBURG, PITTSBURG, PLAD, POWERSITE, QUINCY, RIVERTON, ROACH, ROCKY COMFORT, ROCKY MOUNT, SELMORE, SHERWIN, SILVER DOLLAR CITY, SOUTH WEST CITY, SPRINGFIELD, STIPPVILLE, STOCKTON, STOVER, TIFFIN, VERSAILLES, VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, WARSAW, WEAUBLEAU, WHEATLAND, WHITAKERVILLE, AND WINDYVILLE.

For the 12AM watch: MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LACLEDE LINCOLN MARIES MARION MONITEAU MONROE MONTGOMERY OSAGE PHELPS PIKE PULASKI RALLS SHELBY ST. CHARLES ST. LOUIS WARREN WASHINGTON

Expired Warnings:

Tornado Warning including Linn MO, Taos MO and Westphalia MO until 7:00 PM CDT The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Cole County in central Missouri... Central Osage County in central Missouri... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Westphalia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Westphalia around 620 PM CDT. Linn around 630 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

-o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Saint Martins MO, Russellville MO and Centertown MO until 6:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COLE COUNTY... At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brazito, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Jefferson City, St. Martins, Russellville, Centertown, St. Thomas, Brazito, Hickory Hill, Lohman, Eugene, and Elston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. -o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Eldon MO, Barnett MO and Olean MO until 6:00 PM CDT