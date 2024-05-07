fbpx

Tue. May 7th, 2024

 

SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION IS ONLINE AT KRMSRADIO.COM

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

Current Warnings:

This graphic displays a tornado warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 3:00 AM CDT. The warning includes Dixon MO, Belle MO and Vienna MO. This warning is for Maries County in central Missouri, Northeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri and Northwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are a radar indicated tornado and pea sized hail. There are 7,890 people in the warning along with 6 schools and 0 hospitals.

Tornado Warning including Dixon MO, Belle MO and Vienna MO until 3:00 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Maries County in central Missouri...
  Northeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri...
  Northwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri...

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located over Dixon, or 16 miles northeast of Waynesville,
  moving northeast at 60 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
  Dixon, Belle, Vienna, and Brinktown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.


-o-


This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 3:15 AM CDT. The warning includes Rolla MO, Fort Leonard Wood MO and West Plains MO. This warning is for Northern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri, Northwestern Shannon County in south central Missouri, Wright County in southwestern Missouri, Douglas County in southwestern Missouri, Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri, Western Dent County in south central Missouri, Southeastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri, Howell County in south central Missouri, Texas County in south central Missouri, Pulaski County in central Missouri and Phelps County in east central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea sized hail. There are 174,384 people in the warning along with 83 schools and 5 hospitals.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rolla MO, Fort Leonard Wood MO and West Plains MO until 3:15 AM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT
FOR NORTHERN OZARK...NORTHWESTERN SHANNON...WRIGHT...DOUGLAS...
NORTHEASTERN TANEY...WESTERN DENT...SOUTHEASTERN LACLEDE...HOWELL...
TEXAS...PULASKI AND PHELPS COUNTIES...

At 215 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hartville to 6 miles north of Ava to near Taneyville,
moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, West Plains, Lake Taneycomo, Bryant Creek
State Park, Montauk State Park, Waynesville, Mountain Grove, St.
Robert, Licking, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Cabool, Houston,
Richland, Mansfield, Dawson, Norwood, and Doolittle.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 144 and 169, and
between mile markers 171 and 192.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern
Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for
south central, central and east central Missouri.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
-o-

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 3:15 AM CDT. The warning includes Linn MO, Freeburg MO and Chamois MO. This warning is for Osage County in central Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and pea sized hail. There are 11,384 people in the warning along with 6 schools and 0 hospitals.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Linn MO, Freeburg MO and Chamois MO until 3:15 AM CDT
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Osage County in central Missouri...

* Until 315 AM CDT.

* At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Lake Mykee Town to near Wardsville to near
  Iberia, moving east at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Linn, Belle, Freeburg, Chamois, Westphalia, Rich Fountain, Meta,
  Argyle, Koeltztown, Frankenstein, Loose Creek, and Bonnots Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for central and
east central Missouri.




Current Watches:


This graphic displays Tornado Watch watch number 194 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 8:00 AM CDT. The watch includes parts of Illinois and Missouri. The threats associated with this watch are a couple tornadoes possible, isolated hail up to quarter size possible and scattered gusts up to 70 mph possible. There are 3,888,205 people in the watch along with 1431 schools and 97 hospitals.


A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 8 AM CDT


This includes Miller, Maries, and Pulaski Counties…


-o-


Tornado Watch #192 has been extended southward across the remainder of southern Missouri until 4 AM. A second Tornado Watch has been issued across eastern Oklahoma into Arkansas as well.


A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 4 AM CDT.


IN CENTRAL MISSOURI….BENTON, CAMDEN, DALLAS, LACLEDE, HICKORY and MORGAN…..


 



             


                    

     

 


 

   

     

       All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories  Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
     

     
   

 


 

   

    
 

    

   

   

     
 

     

   

 


 

   

     

       
        
Reporter John Rogger