SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION IS ONLINE AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Tornado Warning including Dixon MO, Belle MO and Vienna MO until 3:00 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Maries County in central Missouri... Northeastern Pulaski County in central Missouri... Northwestern Phelps County in east central Missouri... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dixon, or 16 miles northeast of Waynesville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Dixon, Belle, Vienna, and Brinktown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. -o-

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rolla MO, Fort Leonard Wood MO and West Plains MO until 3:15 AM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN OZARK...NORTHWESTERN SHANNON...WRIGHT...DOUGLAS... NORTHEASTERN TANEY...WESTERN DENT...SOUTHEASTERN LACLEDE...HOWELL... TEXAS...PULASKI AND PHELPS COUNTIES... At 215 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hartville to 6 miles north of Ava to near Taneyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, West Plains, Lake Taneycomo, Bryant Creek State Park, Montauk State Park, Waynesville, Mountain Grove, St. Robert, Licking, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Cabool, Houston, Richland, Mansfield, Dawson, Norwood, and Doolittle. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 144 and 169, and between mile markers 171 and 192. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for south central, central and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

-o- Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Linn MO, Freeburg MO and Chamois MO until 3:15 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Osage County in central Missouri... * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Mykee Town to near Wardsville to near Iberia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Linn, Belle, Freeburg, Chamois, Westphalia, Rich Fountain, Meta, Argyle, Koeltztown, Frankenstein, Loose Creek, and Bonnots Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for central and east central Missouri.

Current Watches:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 8 AM CDT

This includes Miller, Maries, and Pulaski Counties…

-o-

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 4 AM CDT.

IN CENTRAL MISSOURI….BENTON, CAMDEN, DALLAS, LACLEDE, HICKORY and MORGAN…..