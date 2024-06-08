SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES AND MORE ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

fbpx

Current Warnings:

This graphic displays a severe thunderstorm warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 8:45 PM CDT. The warning includes Buffalo MO, Halfway MO and Charity MO. This warning is for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri, Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri and Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri. The threats associated with this warning are wind gusts up to 60 MPH and ping pong sized hail. There are 10,998 people in the warning along with 5 schools and 0 hospitals.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Buffalo MO, Halfway MO and Charity MO until 8:45 PM CDT
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri...
  Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri...
  Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
  of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
           damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
           wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Buffalo, Halfway, Olive, Elkland, Foose, March, and Charity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Current Watches:

Image

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northern Arkansas, far southeastern Kansas, and southern Missouri until 1:00 AM CDT. Hazards: Large hail (some verylarge 2.5 inch), damaging wind (some 70 mph), and a tornado or two.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
  areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the
  following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian,
  Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper,
  Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton,
  Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone,
  Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms are possible Saturday
    evening into Sunday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2
    to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5-7 inches are
    possible. There is expected to be a sharp cutoff in rainfall
    amounts to the southwest, but exactly where this occurs is
    uncertain at this time.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

