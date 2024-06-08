SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES AND MORE ARE ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Buffalo MO, Halfway MO and Charity MO until 8:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri... Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Buffalo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Buffalo, Halfway, Olive, Elkland, Foose, March, and Charity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northern Arkansas, far southeastern Kansas, and southern Missouri until 1:00 AM CDT. Hazards: Large hail (some verylarge 2.5 inch), damaging wind (some 70 mph), and a tornado or two.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated rounds of thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5-7 inches are possible. There is expected to be a sharp cutoff in rainfall amounts to the southwest, but exactly where this occurs is uncertain at this time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.