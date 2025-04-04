SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES ON KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Flash Flood Warning continues for Rolla MO, Fort Leonard Wood MO and Waynesville MO until 8:00 PM CDT

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN, MARIES, SOUTHEASTERN MILLER, PULASKI,

WESTERN PHELPS AND NORTHEASTERN LACLEDE COUNTIES…

At 415 PM CDT, Missouri Department of Transportation reported

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, St. Robert, Richland,

Dixon, Belle, Crocker, Iberia, Doolittle, Vienna, Newburg,

Stoutland, Jerome, Devil`s Elbow, Brinktown, Swedeborg, Ozark

Springs, Laquey, Northwye, Vichy and Wet Glaize.

This includes the following low water crossings…

Smoky Hollow at Highway J, Weimer Creek at White School Road,

Atwell Creek at Highway K, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave Road, Maries

River at County Road 211, Dry Fork at County Road 407 and Montague

Creek at County Road 510.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

-o-

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southwest Missouri,

including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden,

Maries, Miller and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In

southwest Missouri, Dallas and Laclede.

* WHEN…Until 500 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 456 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported

flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Between

1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following low water crossings…

Maries River at County Road 211, Wet Glaize at Carrol Cave

Road, Mountain Creek at Kinfolk Road, Smoky Hollow at Highway

J, Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Osage Fork at Highway J and Dry

Fork at County Road 407.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Waynesville, Buffalo, St.

Robert, Richland, Dixon, Belle, Crocker, Conway, Iberia,

Doolittle, Vienna, Newburg, Morgan, Phillipsburg, Stoutland,

Bennett Springs, Twin Bridges, Ozark Springs, Swedeborg,

Laquey, Wet Glaize, Dry Knob, Falcon, Devil`s Elbow, Sleeper,

Jerome, Lynchburg, Brinktown, Competition, Eldridge,

Northwye, Vichy, Windyville, Long Lane, Plad, Charity and

Bennett Spring State Park.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Additional Flood Updates:

…The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Missouri…

Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County.

For the Gasconade River…including Jerome…Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at noon CDT.

AND

…The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Missouri…

Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski

County.

For the Big Piney River…including Fort Leonard Wood – East Gate…

Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CDT.

-o-

Current Watches:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 12 AM CDT