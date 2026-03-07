Severe Weather Warnings In Effect

Severe Warnings:

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CST

FOR WEBSTER…SOUTHERN DALLAS…NORTHWESTERN WRIGHT…NORTHWESTERN

DOUGLAS…CHRISTIAN…WESTERN LACLEDE…SOUTHEASTERN POLK…NORTHERN

STONE AND GREENE COUNTIES…

At 1148 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Buffalo to 7 miles east of Fair Grove

to near Highlandville to near Galena, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Lebanon, Bennett Spring State

Park, Marshfield, Battlefield, Willard, Buffalo, Rogersville,

Strafford, Clever, Seymour, Sparta, Morgan, Crane, Fair Grove,

Billings, and Highlandville.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 61 and 143.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for central and

southwestern Missouri.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

-o-

Flash Flood Warning including Bolivar MO, Buffalo MO and Ash Grove MO until 6:00 AM CST

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Camden County in central Missouri…

Southeastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri…

Eastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri…

Northern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri…

Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri…

Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri…

Northwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri…

Northwestern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri…

Polk County in southwestern Missouri…

* Until 600 AM CST Saturday.

* At 1155 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bolivar, Buffalo, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Sarcoxie, Miller, Walnut

Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Everton, Polk, Fidelity, Dadeville,

Stotts City, Halfway, Bennett Springs, Avilla, Louisburg, La

Russell, Reeds, South Greenfield, Aldrich, Eudora, Brighton,

Masters, Bearcreek, Goodson, Cane Hill, Foose, Pumpkin Center,

Pennsboro, Plad, Tunas, Windyville, Leadmine, Red Oak, Dudenville,

Maple Grove, Eldridge and Decaturville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.