SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS IN OUR AREA AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following

counties, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including

the following counties, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade,

Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan,

Newton, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Texas and Vernon.

* WHEN…Until 100 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 654 PM CDT, Several gauges report heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

– This includes the following low water crossings…

Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road, Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Dry

Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road, Sons Creek at County

Road 113, Brush Creek at 1200 Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis

Road and Saline Creek at Square Line Road.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pittsburg, Lebanon, Bolivar, Nevada, Fort Scott, Eldon,

Lamar, Osage Beach, Baxter Springs, Camdenton, El Dorado

Springs, Columbus, Buffalo, Girard, Versailles, Stockton,

Greenfield, Hermitage, Frontenac, Galena, Village of Four

Seasons, Richland, Lake Ozark, Arma, Appleton City, Stover,

Humansville, Osceola, Laurie, Lockwood, Jasper, Conway,

Golden City, Liberal, Iberia, Cherokee, Weir, Lowry City,

Pleasant Hope and Sheldon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

-o-

Flood Warnings:

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri…

Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County.

Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski

County.

Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County.

For the Roubidoux Creek…including Waynesville…Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Big Piney River…including Fort Leonard Wood – East Gate… Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Gasconade River…including Jerome…Minor flooding is

forecast.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, low parts of Spring Road south of Business

66 in Waynesville flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 7.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight to a crest of 7.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will

then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 04/06/2017.

-o-

Current Watches:

None