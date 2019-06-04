Several People Still in Community Center as Eldon Recovers from Tornado

The City of Eldon continues to trudge forward in recovery efforts following the late night tornado that caused significant damage on May 22nd. Police Chief Brian Kidwell tells KRMS News that case management officials are still working with about a dozen families who remain displaced and in the shelter provided in the community center. Efforts also continue gathering damage reports and estimates so a FEMA grant can be pursued. It’s estimated that about 120 structures, including homes and businesses, were damaged by the EF-1 tornado.