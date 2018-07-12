Sex Offender Arrested at Area Pool

An Eldon man wanted for failing to report an address change as a sex offender is in hot water after being arrested at the Eldon Aquatics Center. 54-year-old Steven Thompson also faces charges for being a sex offender within one-thousand feet of a school after a conviction and for being a sex offender at a park with a pool. Thompson was convicted back in 1994 for sexual abuse of a 13-year-old minor. He was being held on the new charges on a $50-thousand bond.