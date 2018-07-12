Sheriff’s Office Investigating Potentially Shady Business

If you’ve seen an unknown white pickup truck with at least one of its occupants claiming to be working for Kirby and trying to earn enough cash for her tuition at the University of Missouri in St. Louis, then Miller County authorities would like to talk with you. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the department is trying to locate the individuals and verify the business they claim to be operating. There has, apparently, been several reports of the white pickup with possible damage on the passenger bed of the truck. Anyone spotting a suspicious looking pickup matching the description should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement. A picture of the truck in included on the KRMS News website.